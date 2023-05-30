HamberMenu
Assistant professor of Government Arts College in Salem arrested for sexual harassment

May 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant professor at the Government Arts College in Salem was arrested on Monday for sexually harassing a woman passenger in a train.

A 27-year-old woman, a resident of Krishnagiri district, along with her father, headed to Krishnagiri from Ramanathapuram. While the train crossed Rasipuram railway station in the wee hours of Monday, a passenger who was in the upper berth came down and sexually harassed the woman who slept in the lower berth. She raised an alarm, and other passengers and RPF police nabbed him. The person was identified as M. Syed Ibrahim (57), a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Jahir Ammapalayam, and he was working as an assistant professor in the Commerce department at the Government Arts College at Kumarasamipatti.

When the train reached Salem Railway Junction, the Salem Railway Police received a complaint from the woman, registered a case, arrested the accused. He was remanded in prison.

