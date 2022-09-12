Assistant professor in Dharmapuri shifted following allegations of harassment

P.V. Srividya
September 12, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An Assistant Professor of Forensic Studies at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College was shifted out over harassment allegations leveled by an entire batch of 2 nd year medical students here.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came to light a day before the visit of Health Minister Ma.Subramaniam to Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

R. Sathish Kumar has now been shifted to Child Health.

On August 23, a handwritten complaint from “the batch of 2020” addressed to the Dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Dharmapuri, leveled allegations of inappropriate behavior and breach of personal space and abuse against Dr.Sathish Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students had cited various instances of inappropriate behaviour by the professor. The batch of students had clearly underlined the “discomfort” faced by them in that letter. The complaint demanded “immediate action” against the Assistant Professor.  

On September 2, a notice was issued to Dr.Sathish Kumar, asking him to appear before a three-member inquiry committee comprising of two male doctors and headed by a female doctor. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr.Amuthavalli said, “even though the students had denied ‘sexual harassment’, breach of personal space and making female students feel uncomfortable deserves action against the doctor.  Even before the inquiry, I moved him to Pediatric section, which is his parent section.”

“Suspension or Transfer is the job of the appointing authority, and I have already sent the inquiry report to the Director of Medical Education. I will flag the matter to the Health Minister too,” Dr.Amuthavalli said. The Dean has invoked 17 A charge against Dr. Sathish Kumar, calling for action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app