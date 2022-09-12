Assistant professor in Dharmapuri shifted following allegations of harassment

An Assistant Professor of Forensic Studies at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College was shifted out over harassment allegations leveled by an entire batch of 2 nd year medical students here.

The move came to light a day before the visit of Health Minister Ma.Subramaniam to Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

R. Sathish Kumar has now been shifted to Child Health.

On August 23, a handwritten complaint from “the batch of 2020” addressed to the Dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Dharmapuri, leveled allegations of inappropriate behavior and breach of personal space and abuse against Dr.Sathish Kumar.

The students had cited various instances of inappropriate behaviour by the professor. The batch of students had clearly underlined the “discomfort” faced by them in that letter. The complaint demanded “immediate action” against the Assistant Professor.

On September 2, a notice was issued to Dr.Sathish Kumar, asking him to appear before a three-member inquiry committee comprising of two male doctors and headed by a female doctor.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr.Amuthavalli said, “even though the students had denied ‘sexual harassment’, breach of personal space and making female students feel uncomfortable deserves action against the doctor. Even before the inquiry, I moved him to Pediatric section, which is his parent section.”

“Suspension or Transfer is the job of the appointing authority, and I have already sent the inquiry report to the Director of Medical Education. I will flag the matter to the Health Minister too,” Dr.Amuthavalli said. The Dean has invoked 17 A charge against Dr. Sathish Kumar, calling for action.