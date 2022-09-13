Assistant Professor at Dharmapuri GH suspended over sexual harassment charge

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian announced on Tuesday interim suspension of an Assistant Professor of Forensics of Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital over allegations of sexual harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Sathish Kumar (54) was accused of inappropriate behaviour and harassment by an entire II year batch of 53 students in a signed letter to the Dean. Following this, a three-member inquiry committee was set up by Dean K. Amuthavalli.

Speaking of the outcome of the inquiry committee, the Minister told press persons that the inquiry report and the allegations matched. “As we speak, assistant professor Sathish Kumar has been suspended and the order will be out shortly. In addition, departmental action will also be initiated against him,” Mr.Subramanian said, adding that there shall be no leniency towards such behaviour.

R. Sathish Kumar, a pediatrician, also runs a clinic in Paapireddipatty. Recently, a video of the doctor in a sexually compromising position with a young woman was circulated, in what seemed like a medical clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, a highly placed medical college source, flagged the inaction against the man when the video was circulated. “Action ought to have been taken against the doctor back then given that private clinics are governed by the Clinical Establishment Act. All clinics fall under the control of the Joint Director and action should have been initiated by the JD’s office. But no action was taken, leading up to the current incident,” the official source said.

The Health Minister reading directly from the inquiry report, however slipped, and named the complainant, which was later redacted.