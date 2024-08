An Assistant Postman attached to the Post Office at P and T Colony was booked by Sai Baba Colony police on charges of swindling ₹27.8 lakh.

M Govindaraj was found to have issued fake account numbers to six customers and swindled their deposits during 2021-22.

The fraud came to light at the time of the annual audit. Based on a complaint lodged by G Balaji (49), Assistant Postal Superintendent, Coimbatore North Subdivision, the police registered a case.

