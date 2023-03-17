ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel vacancies to be filled in Dharmapuri

March 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

Applications are invited from lawyers for induction into the Legal and Defense Counsel System to deal exclusively with legal aid matters of district headquarters. The position of Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel entails a two-year contract employment renewable upon satisfactory performance.

The Legal and Defense Counsel System in lines with the Public Defender System provides legal services from the early stages of the criminal justice system to the appellate stage, and shall include visits to jails to cater to unrepresented inmates.

The applicant must have 0 to 3 years experience in criminal law, and the work profile entails filing of cases, conducting trials in magistrate’s trial courts.

The duly filed applications may be addressed to the Chairperson, Principal District Judge, District Legal Services Authority, ADR Building, Combined Court Complex, Thadangam, Dharmapuri -635 705. Two vacancies are open for Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel, which entails a salary of ₹30,000 pm. The last date for the receipt of applications is March 23.

