May 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth has relieved KLK Vallal, Assistant Director of Mines, from his responsibility and has appointed J. Sachin Anand, Assistant Geologist, to assume additional charge as Assistant Director of Mines, Tiruppur.

The Collector issued the order to Mr. Vallal for continued non-attendance of review meetings and district task force meetings. The said official was absent in all crucial meetings and also during Minister’s review meetings.