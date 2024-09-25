ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Education Officer placed under suspension for fraud

Published - September 25, 2024 08:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has placed under suspension Assistant Education Officer of Alangayam Block in Tirupattur district, Chitra, who was recently arrested in a case involving fraud and forgery. The suspension order was served on her recently by P.A. Naresh, Director of Elementary Education.

The case is that Munirathinam, proprietor of a private school at Kadathur, placed an advertisement in newspapers inviting shareholders for his new school in 2016. The police said that he received ₹25 lakh from 100 persons promising share in profit. A retired school headmaster, Sampath, 67, of Natrampalli, Chitra, 59, and her husband Selvam, 65, acted as middlemen in collecting ₹12.23 crore from many people. But, investors lodged complaints with the police stating that they were not given profit in the last seven years. A case was registered by the DCB police who arrested the three and lodged them in prison.

