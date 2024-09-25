Assistant Education Officer placed under suspension for fraud

The School Education Department has placed under suspension Assistant Education Officer of Alangayam Block in Tirupattur district, Chitra, who was recently arrested in a case involving fraud and forgery. The suspension order was served on her recently by P.A. Naresh, Director of Elementary Education.

The case is that Munirathinam, proprietor of a private school at Kadathur, placed an advertisement in newspapers inviting shareholders for his new school in 2016. The police said that he received ₹25 lakh from 100 persons promising share in profit. A retired school headmaster, Sampath, 67, of Natrampalli, Chitra, 59, and her husband Selvam, 65, acted as middlemen in collecting ₹12.23 crore from many people. But, investors lodged complaints with the police stating that they were not given profit in the last seven years. A case was registered by the DCB police who arrested the three and lodged them in prison.