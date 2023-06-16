Assistant Commissioner of Labour to hold talks with trade unions regarding strike threat by Corporation workers in Erode

June 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

Following the strike notice given by three trade unions to the Corporation, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, will hold talks with trade union representatives on June 22.

Opposing the Corporation’s move to outsource the conservancy work and demanding that those, who had worked for 480 days, be made permanent, Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers’ Association (affiliated to CITU), Erode District Local Bodies Workers’ Association (AITUC) and Erode District Local Bodies General Workers’ Development Association (LPF) served a strike notice last month.

On June 7, over 500 conservancy workers boycotted the works and staged a sit-in-protest on the Corporation office premises. At a meeting, Corporation officials sought time till June 12 to respond to the five demands of the trade unions.

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour advised the trade unions not to go ahead with their proposed strike from June 15 and instead called for a meeting on June 22 to discuss their demands.

AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy said that based on the outcome of the meeting, further course of action would be decided.