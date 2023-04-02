Assistance worth ₹30.63 crore issued to differently-abled persons in the last fiscal in Dharmapuri

April 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹30.63 crore were disbursed to 19,146 differently-abled beneficiaries in the last fiscal of 2022-23, here in the district.

The benefits included financial assistance, support accessories, and other schemes, according to the administration. This included issue of identity cards to over 3,193 beneficiaries in the district.

The disbursements under the various welfare programmes tailored for the differently-abled included free sewing machines, battery powered wheel chairs, special motor cycles and special schools for hearing impaired children, according to the administration.

According to Collector Shanthi, to assist differently-abled persons with visual and hearing impairment, mobile phones with app assistance were provided. This included 290 mobile phones worth ₹37.70 and hearing aid equipment worth ₹7.70 lakh to over 160 differently-abled persons.