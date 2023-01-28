Assistance totalling ₹303.37 crore distributed to beneficiaries in Namakkal

January 28, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Namakkal

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed assistance to 1,03, 321 beneficiaries, including self-help groups, totalling ₹303.37 crore on Saturday.

At a function held at Bommaikuttaimedu in Namakkal, the Minister also inaugurated 60 completed works at a cost of ₹23.71 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 315 scheme works at a cost of ₹351.12 crore.

Speaking at the function, the Minister explained the importance of Namakkal district, including Namakkal Kavignar, poultry industry, and transport. In Namakkal district alone, there are 60,000 lorries. “While our late leader M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he named the Secretariat as Namakkal Kavignar Maligai,” he said.

The Minister also praised K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MP, and Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan for their efforts in organising the function in a grand manner.

Listing out the achievements of the DMK government, he said that through the free bus travel, 3.71 crore trips were availed of by women in Namakkal district. Apart from them, transgender people took 16,190 trips, and differently abled people took 2.52 lakh trips.

Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, in Namakkal district, thousands of college-going girl students receive monthly assistance of ₹1,000. Loans by women’s self-help groups totaling ₹88.02 crore were waived in Namakkal district.

Through the auction centre at Rasipuram, cocoons were sold for over ₹7 crore. A new bus stand is under construction at a cost of ₹24 crore. Tender was called for a new water scheme at a cost of ₹1,300 crore in Rasipuram, he said.

Rasipuram Government Hospital is to be upgraded as the district headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹24 crore, he added.

Mr. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MPs Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam, K. Ponnusamy, and E.R. Eswaran, and officials participated.

Later, the Minister participated in the review meeting at the Namakkal Collectorate with officials. After that, the Minister inaugurated competitions for the Chief Minister’s Cup. Later, he distributed aid to 1,250 senior DMK cadres.