Assistance provided for Nanjappa Chatram residents

December 18, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Welfare assistance, including upgrading infrastructure at the village of Nanjappa Chatram near Kattery Park, was unveiled a few days after the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 others at the village last year.

The district administration stated that a retaining wall with a sewage drain was to be built at a cost of ₹ 16 lakh at the village, while ₹ 5.99 lakh were sanctioned for repair and maintenance of a footpath in the village. A total of ₹ 51 lakh was earmarked to repair another section of a footpath in the village, more retaining walls and sewerage drains across the village. In total, 153 residents would benefit from the improvements to infrastructure works, announced Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran at an event held in the village on Saturday.

The improvements to infrastructure at the village followed after local residents were praised for their efforts in aiding rescue operations in the immediate aftermath of the helicopter crash at the village on December 8, 2021. A medical camp was also organised for local residents on Saturday.

The district administration stated that in the last one year, old-age pensions as well as assistance in getting community certificates, ration cards, tailoring machinery, scooters with sidecars for two persons with disabilities and assistance for setting up shops were provided by the administration and various government departments. Moreover, healthcare for residents requiring treatment had also been arranged with the assistance of various government schemes. Also present at the event at the village was District Collector, S.P. Amrith.