Assistance for children of COVID-19 victims

SALEM/NAMAKKAL

11 May 2021 22:49 IST

The Salem district administration has offered shelter and support to children aged below 18 years whose parents have died of COVID-19 or were under treatment for the disease.

District Collector S.A.Raman said in a release that temporary or permanent support was offered as required for such children. People can contact the District Child Protection Officer at 0427-2415966, 75026 71771, 98945 18260, 97897 11877 or Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee at 0427-2410085 for assistance.

Public can also contact Childline 1098.

Advertising

Advertising

In order to assist elderly persons requiring assistance to get essentials or to report domestic violence complaints, the Namakkal district administration has provided the contact numbers of the District Social Welfare Office (04286 – 280230) and Sakhi-One Stop Centre ( 99948-75096).