Assert rights, get involved in India growth story, women told at EBG Socio-Innovation Summit in Coimbatore

Steer clear of gender stereotyping, break the glass ceiling, be assertive of rights, get involved with renewed vigour in India growth story... These were among the takeaways for the student community and female students in particular at the maiden EBG Socio-Innovation Summit at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science on Saturday, involving other leading higher educational institutions in Coimbatore as well.

Organised by EBG Foundation chaired by leading academician and former vice-chancellor of Anna University, E. Balagurusamy, the summit on the theme ‘Empowering Women, Enriching Society’, witnessed distinguished personalities deciphering the factors impeding women’s economical, political, social, educational and digital empowerment in post-Independence India.

In his message delivered in absence, Justice P. Sathasivam, former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala, exhorted the student community to take centerstage and bring about a transformation through women empowerment in the realms of financial independence, business, art, culture and digital competency, through community support and networking. Creation of an inclusive and equitable society warrants women’s participation in education and skill development, and men’s support by way of sharing of parental responsibility and mentoring women in availing the utility of opportunities. Gender equality is a key component of UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the former Chief Justice said, stressing on open dialogues to change stereotypes.

Emphasising on rectifying the inherited dynamics in intra-familial relations as the start-point of women’s emancipation, B.Thiagarajan, Registrar, IIT Palakkad, sought to caution the student community against accepting ill-conceived ideas of women subservience ingrained in the narrative of some of the cinema scripts.

Women ought to be assertive of their rights, and rewrite the globally-prevalent paradigm that places them at secondary position, P. Alli Rani, Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International school of Textiles and Management, said.

Elaborating on the template of court cases pertaining to separation of couples, Advocate and Public Speaker K. S. Sumathi, in her keynote address, underscored the need for introspection by women to remain financially and socially independent after marriage, such that they could navigate through challenges that might arise in family relations.

Prof. Balagurusamy said the purpose behind the summit was ideation of India’s socio-economic development through creativity and innovation reflecting in growth in export of products and services, attuned to the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

Observing that women’s innate potential in the areas of financial management and crisis management has gone unrecognised, Venkatraman Anand, former Whole-Time Director, Harrisons Malayalam. Ltd, emphasised on skill development as the basis for women empowerment. Innovation, he pointed out, means doing things differently, not essentially out of box.

K. Ramasamy, Chancellor, Karpagam University, and K. Sundararaman, CEO, Sri Krishna Institutions, also addressed the inaugural session.

The first plenary session chaired by Vineeta Hariharan, Public Policy Exponent, New Delhi, had the participation of Swathy Rohit COO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Vinu Aram, President, Shanti Ashram, and A. Pari, former Inspector General of Police. A. Natarajan, Regional President, ICCC, chaired the second session with Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries, and Mahalakshmi Saravanan, Founder-Women Entrepreneurs India, as speakers.

A hackathon, ‘Indian Coding Contest Fest 2024’ was conducted to arrive at student-driven technological solutions addressing women’s economic empowerment, safety, educational access and social well-being.

This year’s EBG Socio-Innovation Award was presented to Arunachalam Muruganantham, known as ‘Pad Man of India’ for revolutionising low-cost sanitary napkin.

The award was presented by V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, in the presence of R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, at the valedictory session.

The programme involved participation of Karpagam University, Adithya Group of Institutions, KPR Institutions, Sri Krishna Institutions, KSR Institutions, PSG Institutions, UIT Institutions and Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science.

