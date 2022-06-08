Assembly Public Accounts Committee holds inspection in Tiruppur

Members of Public Accounts Committee headed by K. Selvaperunthagai (third right) reviewing a project at Medical College, Tiruppur, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly inspected various ongoing projects in Tiruppur district, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a six-member delegation of the committee headed by Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai inspected construction of new bus stand under the Tiruppur Smart City scheme. They also examined the drainage construction work at Anupparpalayam and Anganwadi construction in Murugampalayam.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the committee is conducting inspection based on the reports given by the Principal Accountant General, that found some discrepancy. He also said that the government expenditure has to be handled by keeping in mind both the short term and long term impacts.

“The resources that our country has to be utilised effectively. All the government schemes and its implementation should focus on the socio-economic development of the people,” he added.

The committee also held a review meeting at the Collectorate with the respective department officials.

The committee found some discrepancies in the accounts of Vellakoil Municipality and summoned a few officials to appear for an inquiry in Chennai. Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, District Collector S. Vineeth and other government officials were present during the meeting.