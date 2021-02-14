Assembly polls is a battle between patriots and anti-nationals: Murugan

The Assembly election was a battle between patriots and anti-nationals, BJP State president L. Murugan said at an event organised here on Sunday to pay homage to those who lost lives in the February 14, 1998 serial blasts.

“If the sacrifice of the 58 persons who died and the 200-plus who were injured should not go waste and if Hindu faith had to be protected then the DMK should not be given a chance to rule the State as it was anti-Hindu and anti-Tamil,” he said.

“In short, the election will be a battle between patriots and anti-nationals.”

Be it the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts or the killing of Tamils in the Eelam war in Sri Lanka, it was the DMK that was responsible. To make a comeback, the party and its ideological ally Dravidar Kazhagam were engaged in vituperative and false campaign, which they had started even in the run-up to the 2019 Parliamentary election.

Be it the introduction of NEET for admission to medical colleges or the Sterlite expansion project, it was the DMK that was responsible. The very DMK was behind the Karuppar Kootam’s assault on Kandhar Shashti Kavacham – a hymn in praise of Lord Murugan, he charged and pointed out that the party had made a ‘U’ turn with its president M.K. Stalin holding the spear because the Hindus had come together and the BJP’s Vetri Vel Yatra was a success.

Mr. Murugan and other speakers at the event also condemned the police inaction on those who had attempted to denigrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindu Gods and attempted to incite violence in Mettupalayam, while detaining BJP leader Kalyanaraman under the Goondas Act.

BJP State unit vice- president K. Annamalai condemned the police for showing leniency to SDPI and other Muslim party leaders and delaying their arrest despite lodging of complaints while detaining Mr. Kalyanaraman. The police had also not acted against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, pastor Ezra Sargunam and a few others and the best way for Hindus to show their anger against such people who spewed venom on Hindus and the police was to wait patiently for three months and display the anger in polling booth by voting for the BJP.

Hindu Aikya Vedi president Sasikala said the assault on Hindus had reached every Hindu home and it was time for Hindus to stay united.