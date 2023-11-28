ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Pledge Committee pulls up officials for lapses in Krishnagiri

November 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Pledge Committee inspecting the. medical college hospital in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 The international flower auction centre in Hosur that has not been brought to use despite it being opened amid much fanfare was flagged by the Tamil Nadu State Assembly’s Pledge Committee during a visit here.

The committee pulled up Horticulture Department officials and has instructed for convening a joint meeting to find out the reasons why the centre has not been brought to operation, and why flower growers have not brought their produce to the centre, said the committee chairperson T. Velmurugan.

Similarly, a sudden inspection at the Hosur bus stand revealed the toilets were in unhygienic condition and the women’s toilets did not have doors or lights. The Corporation Commissioner was asked to immediately rectify this. Within a few hours, by the time the committee chairperson met the media, the toilets doors were fixed and the toilets were cleaned. The image of the new door was also shared by Mr. Velmurugan with the media.

The committee also inspected the medical college hospital. The hospital did not have a MRI scan. The committee took note of the demand for an exclusive MRI scan machine for the hospital. “We have noted the demand and the recommendation will be placed before the State-level meeting and the MRI centre will be set up,” Mr. Velmurugan said.

The committee also inspected the food processing storage godown with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes under construction at a cost of ₹26 crore; the Ennekolputhu irrigation project and also the unfinished underground drainage project for 19 wards in Krishnagiri.

The Underground drainage project will be commenced in the remaining wards soon once the tenders were floated, Mr. Velmurugan said.

