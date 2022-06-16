Assembly petitions panel inspects on ongoing projects in Coimbatore

Members of Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Petitions inspecting the elevated corridor project work from Gold Wins to Uppilipalayam on Avinashi Road on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An eight-member petitions committee of the State Assembly headed by Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhiyan inspected six onging project across the city on Thursday.

According to a press release, Mr. Govi. Chezhiyan said the committee has received a total of 340 petitions in which 82 petitions were accepted as public interest. 40 petitions pending were also taken into consideration. A total of 122 petitions would be reviewed by the committee, he added.

The committee inspected the elevated corridor work from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam on Avinashi Road, which is being constructed at a cost Rs 1,620 crore. The work that was started in 2020 is expected to be completed in 2024. The 10.10 km corridor has a four-way lane, and along with the six-way lane underneath the corridor, makes the Avinashi road a 10 way lane, the release said.

The panel members also inspected works at Tidel Park, SIHS colony railway bridge, Vellalore sewage treatment plant and drainage works at Ramanthapuram. The committee is scheduled to visit the Nilgiris district on Friday.