Assembly petitions committee to meet in Dharmapuri

The Committee on Petitions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet in Dharmapuri shortly.

Individuals, organisations, associations, or institutions are invited to prefer petitions on any public grievance. The petitions shall be only in Tamil, and 5 copies of the petition duly signed by the petitioner with date shall be sent to the Chairperson, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai 600 009 by May 10.

The petitions may relate to a public grievance long pending before the department concerned or pending disposal for many years without redressal. Further, the petition shall pertain to only one grievance related to one department.

If a single petitioner sends more than one petition, only one of the petitions shall be taken for perusal.

Petition received after May 10 shall not be considered by Committee.