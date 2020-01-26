Coimbatore

Assembly panel inspects works

more-in

Members of the Assembly Committee of Public Accounts inspected development works at Kolli Hills on Friday.

The committee headed by Pazhanivel Thyagarajan, Chairman (In-charge) along with District Collector K. Megraj visited Kolli Hills and reviewed various development works. The committee visited Kasthurba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya residential school at Ariyur East and a girls hostel at Vazhavanthi and reviewed facilities available for students. The committee also reviewed the education quality at the school.

The committee reviewed the construction of an eco-park near Arpalishwarar Temple and enquired with district forest officer R. Kanchana about its progress.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:05:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/assembly-panel-inspects-works/article30654680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY