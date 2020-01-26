Assembly panel inspects works

Members of the Assembly Committee of Public Accounts inspected development works at Kolli Hills on Friday.

The committee headed by Pazhanivel Thyagarajan, Chairman (In-charge) along with District Collector K. Megraj visited Kolli Hills and reviewed various development works. The committee visited Kasthurba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya residential school at Ariyur East and a girls hostel at Vazhavanthi and reviewed facilities available for students. The committee also reviewed the education quality at the school.

The committee reviewed the construction of an eco-park near Arpalishwarar Temple and enquired with district forest officer R. Kanchana about its progress.