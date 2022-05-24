Assembly Estimates Committee visits farmers’ market, seed certification centre in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee headed by MLA T.R.B. Raja on Tuesday visited the farmers’ market in R.S. Puram, seed certification centre, and G.N. Mills Junction on Mettupalayam Road to study implementation of various schemes and take stock of progress in implementation of projects.

A release from the district administration said the Committee checked the two tonne cold storage facility and the organic waste processing plant at the farmers’ market and interacted with the farmers .

The Committee then visited the seed certification centre on the Government College of Technology premises on Thadagam Road and then proceeded to the G.N. Mills Junction, where a ₹ 41.88 crore flyover was under construction.

The Committee also inspected the site where a flyover was under construction at Periyanaickenpalayam Junction, the release said.

Later in the evening, the Committee held a meeting with officials of various departments. The Committee would continue visiting various places and holding meetings on Wednesday as well, the release added.