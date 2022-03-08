Assembly Committee visits Salem

Members of the Public Undertakings Committee inspecting the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 08, 2022 18:19 IST

The Public Undertakings Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly conducted inspections at various places in Salem on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to the district.

The Committee, led by MLA S.R. Raja, comprised legislators A. Krishnaswami, R.D. Sekar, K. Thalapathi, Nivedha M. Murugan, S.S. Balaji, Rubi R. Manoharan, and S. Jayakumar.

The members, along with District Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials, inspected a private sago mill near Shevapet and inquired about the steps taken by the Pollution Control Board on the factory premises.

The Committee later visited the thermal power plant operated by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited in Mettur. The Committee inquired about the functioning and production capacity at the plant. They also visited the Mettur dam.

According to the officials, the Committee would be visiting Yercaud on Wednesday tor review development works carried out by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Ad-Dravidar Welfare Department.