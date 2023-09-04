Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings inspect Tidel Park, TNSTC branch in Coimbatore

September 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian on Monday took stock of the activities in Tidel Park, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) branch at Sungam, and the water bodies in the city where beautification works are under way.

Committee members P. Abdul Samad, M.P. Giri, A. Govindasamy, Y. Prakash, Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and C. Pandian interacted with employees at the TIDEL Park and inspected the works in progress.

Accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar, Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor, R. Vetriselvan, the Committee also visited Coimbatore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union office at Pachalapalayam, and reviewed the working of the Quality Control Laboratory and chilling unit.

The visiting committee also assessed the beautification works undertaken at the Ukkadam, Kurichi and Valankulam tanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.