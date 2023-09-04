ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings inspect Tidel Park, TNSTC branch in Coimbatore

September 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian inspecting Valankulam in Coimbatore city on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian on Monday took stock of the activities in Tidel Park, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) branch at Sungam, and the water bodies in the city where beautification works are under way.

Committee members P. Abdul Samad, M.P. Giri, A. Govindasamy, Y. Prakash, Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and C. Pandian interacted with employees at the TIDEL Park and inspected the works in progress.

Accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar, Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor, R. Vetriselvan, the Committee also visited Coimbatore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union office at Pachalapalayam, and reviewed the working of the Quality Control Laboratory and chilling unit.

The visiting committee also assessed the beautification works undertaken at the Ukkadam, Kurichi and Valankulam tanks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US