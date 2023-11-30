Assembly committee inspects scheme works in Salem

November 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Salem

The Assembly Committee on Government Assurances, led by its chairman T. Velmurugan inspected various scheme works in Salem on Thursday.

The committee inspected Yercaud Government Hospital and inspected the construction of an autopsy room at a cost of ₹1 crore. Later, the committee inspected the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park at Yercaud foothills and the facilities provided at a cost of ₹15 lakh for children at the park.

The committee instructed that adequate toilet facilities be provided in the park. The Forest Department explained that a proposal was sent to the government for providing additional battery vehicles in the park. The committee inspected the construction of a museum at a cost of ₹5 crore at Hasthampatti.

Later, the members inspected works taking place at a cost of ₹3.36 crore for providing uninterrupted drinking water at ward 25 in the Suramangalam zone in Salem Corporation. The committee also inspected the cath lab work going on at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Committee chairman T. Velmurugan said that the work for the cath lab will be completed in a few days and will be open for public use. The work for drinking water in the Suramangalam zone will be completed in January.

During the inspection, committee members (MLAs) K. Annadurai, R. Arul, M.K. Mohan, P. Ramalingam, and R. Mani, District Collector S. Karmegam, and officials participated.

