HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly committee inspects scheme works in Salem

November 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The Assembly Committee on Government Assurances inspecting the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

The Assembly Committee on Government Assurances inspecting the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Assembly Committee on Government Assurances, led by its chairman T. Velmurugan inspected various scheme works in Salem on Thursday.

The committee inspected Yercaud Government Hospital and inspected the construction of an autopsy room at a cost of ₹1 crore. Later, the committee inspected the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park at Yercaud foothills and the facilities provided at a cost of ₹15 lakh for children at the park.

The committee instructed that adequate toilet facilities be provided in the park. The Forest Department explained that a proposal was sent to the government for providing additional battery vehicles in the park. The committee inspected the construction of a museum at a cost of ₹5 crore at Hasthampatti.

Later, the members inspected works taking place at a cost of ₹3.36 crore for providing uninterrupted drinking water at ward 25 in the Suramangalam zone in Salem Corporation. The committee also inspected the cath lab work going on at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Committee chairman T. Velmurugan said that the work for the cath lab will be completed in a few days and will be open for public use. The work for drinking water in the Suramangalam zone will be completed in January.

During the inspection, committee members (MLAs) K. Annadurai, R. Arul, M.K. Mohan, P. Ramalingam, and R. Mani, District Collector S. Karmegam, and officials participated.

Ends.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.