Assembly assurance committee inspects projects in Erode district

January 10, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Committee on Government Assurances of the State Assembly inspecting the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Members of the Committee on Government Assurances of the State Assembly inspecting the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Committee on Government Assurances of the State Assembly on Wednesday visited various places in the district and discussed proposals on implementing projects and expediting ongoing projects.

Led by chairman and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, members R. Arul, Ruby. R. Manoharan, M.K. Mohan, A.C. Viswanathan and S. Jayakumar, along with Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the Government Primary Health Centre at Sivagiri and discussed proposals on constructing staff quarters for nurses. Later, the committee discussed a proposal to construct a hostel for backward class students of the Government Arts and Science College that was established as a constituency college of Bharathiar University at Modakkurichi.

The committee members inspected an Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre at Modakkurichi and discussed measures to upgrade it to a taluk hospital with additional beds. The committee visited the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and inspected a C.T. Scan machine that has not been functioning since October 2011. Discussions were also held on appointing neurologists and cardiologists. 

The members also visited the turmeric complex at Seenapuram and discussed constructing a commercial complex in Erode. The committee also visited the Erode District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Aavin) plant at Chithode and discussed steps to resume the subsidy for making cattle fodder at its plant. The committee inspected the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai.

