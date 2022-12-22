Assembly Assurance Committee inspection continues for second day in Salem, Namakkal districts

December 22, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

The Assurance Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly inspected various places in Salem and Namakkal districts for the second day on Thursday.

The committee, led by its chairman, T. Udhayasuriyan, came to Salem on a two-day visit on Wednesday and inspected various places.

On Thursday, the committee inspected the construction works for a special school at a cost of ₹6.70 crore for hearing-impaired students at Kondappanaickenpatti. They interacted with the officials about the facilities for the special school.

The committee went to Salem Aavin and inspected the ice cream manufacturing unit with a capacity of 6,000 litres per day, which was recently inaugurated at a cost of ₹12.26 crore. The committee also inspected the works for a milk powder manufacturing unit with a capacity of 30 tonnes a day at a cost of ₹140.14 crore. Through this, Aavin’s milk handling capacity will be increased to seven lakh litres a day from the present five lakh litres.

The committee also inspected the underground drainage works at Nethimedu and the construction of apartments at a cost of ₹37.17 crore by the Urban Habitat Development Board.

Later, the committee went to Namakkal and inspected the Farmers’ Cooperative Society at Rasipuram and the construction of additional buildings for Namagiripet primary health centre.

Committee members S. Ambedkumar (Vandavasi), P. Arjunan (Tindivanam), K. Chinnappa (Ariyalur), K. Selvaraj (Tiruppur South), S. Thangapandian (Rajapalayam), K. Devaraji (Jolerpettai), A. Maharajan (Andipatti), T. Ramachandran (Aranthangi), Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran and officials carried out the inspections.

