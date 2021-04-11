Coimbatore

Assault on Hindu Munnani functionary in Coimbatore

Tension prevailed at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore after two unidentified persons assaulted a Hindu Munnai functionary, late on Saturday.

The police said that Hindu Munnani’s Ukkadam area vice-president S. Ramakrishnan (36), a resident of Thayammal Layout at Podanur, was assaulted by two men who came on a two-wheeler at Sundarapuram around 10.30 p.m.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, a caterer by occupation, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where his condition is said to be stable.

The assault took place at Sangam Street-Sarada Mill road junction when Mr. Ramakrishnan was returning home after work. As per the statement Mr. Ramakrishnan gave to the police, two men came in a motorcycle and assaulted him on the head with an iron rod. The assailants fled the spot and a few shopkeepers rushed Mr. Ramakrishnan to CMCH.

Hearing about the assault, Hindu Munnani workers thronged CMCH and Sundarapuram. Coimbatore City Police deployed forces at CMCH and in a few sensitive parts in the city to avert law and order issues and untoward incidents.

The Podanur police said that they have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Special teams were formed to trace the assailants, they said.

On Sunday, Hindu Munnani workers staged a protest in front of Coimbatore collectorate to condemn the assault.

