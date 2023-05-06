Assault of girl: mother arrested along with paramour, two boys in Tiruppur

May 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A woman was arrested on Friday along with her paramour and two minor boys based on a complaint lodged by Childline at the All Women Police Station, Dharapuram, that her minor daughter was sexually assaulted by the trio, with her knowledge.

The woman and her paramour were remanded in judicial custody, and the boys sent to the Observation Home.

Worker gets 20 years jail for rape

TIRUPPUR The mahila court here sentenced a worker in a hosiery unit in Tiruppur district to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

A case under the POCSO Act was registered against Pandiyan (32), a bachelor.

Judge Balu also imposed fine of ₹5,000. The accused was thereafter lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Man held under POCSO Act

COIMBATORE A 30-year-old married man was arrested under the POCSO Act for impregnating a minor neighbour. The Karumathampatti police said the accused had forcibly assaulted her sexually by intimidation, according to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

Three-year-old child drowns in water tank

COIMBATORE A three-year-old female child reportedly drowned in a water tank in Chettipalayam limits while playing near her residence at Othakalmandapam area.

Passers-by rescued her, but the child was declared brought dead by the Government Hospital. A case has been registered.

Protesters arrested

COIMBATORE Members of Naam Tamizhar Katchi were arrested near the Prozone Mall on Saturday when they attempted to stop the screening of The Kerala Story. They were released later in the day.

Relatives arrested for cheating old woman of ₹ 2 crore

COIMBATORE The district police arrested three relatives of an aged woman for allegedly cheating her of about ₹2 crore.

Ranganayagi (70) of Idikarai, whose son Rajesh is a businessman in Nigeria, had reportedly lent ₹8 crore to her brother Balakrishnan (71), his daughter Kavipriya and son-in-law Anandkumar.

Since they had returned only ₹6 crore, Mr. Rajesh had lodged a police complaint.

The three persons were remanded in judicial custody.