Assam native held with 5.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

December 03, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested an Assam native and seized 5.5 kg of ganja from him near Chettipalayam. Based on a tip-off, the Periyanaickenpalayam police intercepted a two-wheeler rider Sonu Kumar Mugiya (28) near Chettipalayam and found 5.5 kg ganja in his possession. The police seized the contraband, the two-wheeler, and a mobile phone and arrested the accused. The police also invoked the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US