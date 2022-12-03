Assam native held with 5.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested an Assam native and seized 5.5 kg of ganja from him near Chettipalayam. Based on a tip-off, the Periyanaickenpalayam police intercepted a two-wheeler rider Sonu Kumar Mugiya (28) near Chettipalayam and found 5.5 kg ganja in his possession. The police seized the contraband, the two-wheeler, and a mobile phone and arrested the accused. The police also invoked the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

