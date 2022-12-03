Assam native held with 5.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

December 03, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested an Assam native and seized 5.5 kg of ganja from him near Chettipalayam. Based on a tip-off, the Periyanaickenpalayam police intercepted a two-wheeler rider Sonu Kumar Mugiya (28) near Chettipalayam and found 5.5 kg ganja in his possession. The police seized the contraband, the two-wheeler, and a mobile phone and arrested the accused. The police also invoked the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.