Assailing water theft, farmers in tail-end areas of PAP canal boycott election, return voter ID cards to Kangayam Tahsildar

April 18, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in the tail-end of PAP canal on Thursday went ahead with their earlier announcement of boycott of Lok Sabha election by handing over their voter ID cards to the Kangayam Tahsildar, in protest against shortage in water supply for irrigation due to water theft.

Led by P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangeyam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association, about 300 farmers returned the voter ID cards in person to Kangayam Tahsildar Mayilsamy.

The Tahsildar urged the farmers to wait till June 4 for conduct of talks. However, he was not prepared to accede to the demand of the farmers for giving an assurance to that effect in writing.

When the Tahsildar refused to accept the ID cards citing the Election Code of Conduct, the farmers left the cards on his table and left the office. The Kangayam-Vellakoil belt comes under Erode Parliamentary constituency.

The water shortage has caused artificial drought in the areas irrigated by the Vellakoil branch canal. The Water Resource Department’s reluctance to implement the High Court directives on equitable supply of water to the farmers has caused consternation among farmers, Mr. Velusamy said.

Terming it (return of ID cards for boycott of election) a “historic” decision, Mr. Velusamy demanded an end to the “connivance” of the PAP administration with those involved in water theft and the inaction of the district administration forthwith.