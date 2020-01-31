Aspirants throng The Hindu’s education fair

The second and final day of the 17th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair here on Thursday saw a good turnout of students looking for various overseas educational opportunities.

The fair was held at Mahatma Gandhi Central Library at Kumaraguru College of Technology. Shankar Vanavarayar, Joint Correspondent, Kumaraguru College of Technology, lit the traditional lamp to begin the second day of the fair.

Aspirants must not look at overseas education from only a job-seeking perspective but as a way to bring back ideas and partnerships, Mr. Vanavarayar told The Hindu. “The new Indian must be a transitory person,” he said, asserting that students from India needed the exposure that came with overseas education.

Representatives from premier foreign universities in countries including the Netherlands and Italy, visa counsellors and education loan providers were present at the fair. They interacted with students on the available opportunities. Seminars on higher education opportunities were also held.

Archana Surendran, representing Istituto Marangoni Mumbai (originally started in Milan, Italy in 1935), said students from Coimbatore expressed more interest in courses on interior designing than courses on fashion. The Mumbai branch offered both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and provided multiple overseas opportunities.

Though Indian students generally preferred English-speaking countries such as the U.S., U.K. and Australia, they might not face any language barrier in the Netherlands, said Hub Nijssen, Senior Internationalisation Officer of Radboud University. With the tuition fees regulated by the European Union, Indian students could pursue higher education at a lower cost than in the usual destinations, he said.

Immanuel Rup Kumar from Kings Cornerstone International College, Chennai, commended the footfall and quality of students who turned up on the first day of the fair. The institution provided two-year courses based on curricula followed in the UK, after which students could pursue higher education at universities in Ireland and Australia, he said.

B. Krithika, a third-year undergraduate student specialising in biotechnology at KCT, said she visited the fair looking for postgraduate courses in the field of biotechnology in countries such as Canada, New Zealand and the UK. S. Vishnu Ram, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from another private college, said he visited the fair looking for opportunities in Canada to specialise in industrial engineering.

