Aspirants of education loan for higher studies submit applications in Coimbatore

March 14, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

COIMBATORE Aspirants of higher education loans submitted applications to the District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday at a mela organised by the District Lead Bank and Department of Minority Welfare.

Having set ₹ 350 crore target under education loan portfolio in the district, the Lead Bank completed disbursal of ₹180 crore by December, 2022, against sanction orders issued for a much higher amount. After the third round of education loan mela, the target would be fulfilled in all probability, District Lead Manager Kousalya Devi said.

The loan applications would be processed within two weeks, the Collector promised the students.

According to bank managers, no significant dent in the demand for education loans for pursuing higher studies in European countries was noticeable due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

The number of student beneficiaries of education loans in Coimbatore district so far during this academic year has exceeded 2,600, as per official statistics.

The ‘Model Education Loan Scheme’ formulated by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) requires all scheduled commercial banks to provide financial support for meritorious students to pursue higher education in India and abroad.

The students were apprised of the modalities of the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL), for extending collatoral-free loan of up to ₹7.5 lakh .

There is an increasing trend of students belonging to even upper middle class applying for education loans, to derive the advantage of the repayment period of 15 years, and one year moratorium for repayment after completion of studies. The moratorium also applies for the incubation period if the student desires to take up a start-up venture after graduation.

Simple interest for loan is calculated from the date of disbursement of loan up to the end of moratorium period. And for students belonging to economically weaker sections, an interest subsidy scheme is in place for the moratorium period.