Aspirants galore for new positions at Bharathiar University

Following Bharathiar University’s recent notification inviting applications for the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations on a tenure basis, several senior professors and faculty members from affiliated colleges have thrown their hat in the ring, university sources report.

According to the notification, both positions are for a three-year term. Applicants for the Registrar post must be at least 50 years old but not older than 55 at the time of application. No lower age limit has been specified for the Controller of Examinations role.

The university has reportedly received over 20 applications for each post, with candidates including senior-level professors from within the university. The first year of service will be a probationary period, and continuation in the role will depend on a satisfactory performance review by the Syndicate.

College heads expressed relief at the move, emphasising the importance of also filling tenure posts in other departments such as the School of Distance Education, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, Curriculum Development Cell, and Research and Development Centre, which have faced delays.

The effort to fill the positions, though overdue, was welcomed. A senior professor noted that the university’s administration had been severely affected by delays in decision-making since the departure of full-time Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj in October 2022.

