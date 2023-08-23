Asian Textile Conference to be held in Coimbatore

August 23, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Asian Textile Conference (ATEXCON), an annual event of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, will be held in Coimbatore on August 31 and September 1.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of the Confederation, said the theme of the conference will be “2025 & Beyond Asia’s Global Hub for Textile Manufacturing & Consumers”. Over 400 delegates are expected to take part.

Gherzi Textil Organisation is the knowledge partner and Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) is the host association for the event. Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 11th ATEXCON. The Government of Tamil Nadu has extended its support to the programme as a partner State.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development and Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R. Sakkarapani, will take part. Sessions will be held on textile and apparel supply chains, regional cooperation and partnerships for sustainable development, emerging trends and opportunities in the MMF-based value added textiles, including technical textiles, scaling sustainable textile and apparel manufacturing, trends, developments and innovations in home textiles, and managing financial risks in textile and apparel businesses

For details of the programme, log on to http://citiindia.org/img-uploads/2023/ATEXCON_XI_Programme.pdf