Ashok Leyland’s ‘Road to School’ programme extended to 353 schools in three T.N. districts

Ashok Leyland’s ‘Road to School’ programme, aimed at improving the primary and middle school education in government schools, has been extended to 353 schools in Erode, Salem and Dharmapuri districts.

A release from the organisation said the purpose of the programme was to bring about social equality among the school students in remote villages and the programme had reached over 1,700 schools and benefited two lakh students in more than six States in the country.

The release said the programme, over the years, had created a huge impact among the students which enabled them to improve not only in learning levels but important aspects such as life skills development, sports, art and thereby improving their ability to be competitive.

The programme, carried out under the corporate social responsibility initiative, has been extended to 124 schools in Salem district, 150 schools in Dharmapuri district and 78 schools in Erode district, the release added.