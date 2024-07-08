GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland’s ‘Road to School’ programme extended to 353 schools in three T.N. districts

Published - July 08, 2024 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland’s ‘Road to School’ programme, aimed at improving the primary and middle school education in government schools, has been extended to 353 schools in Erode, Salem and Dharmapuri districts.

A release from the organisation said the purpose of the programme was to bring about social equality among the school students in remote villages and the programme had reached over 1,700 schools and benefited two lakh students in more than six States in the country.

The release said the programme, over the years, had created a huge impact among the students which enabled them to improve not only in learning levels but important aspects such as life skills development, sports, art and thereby improving their ability to be competitive.

The programme, carried out under the corporate social responsibility initiative, has been extended to 124 schools in Salem district, 150 schools in Dharmapuri district and 78 schools in Erode district, the release added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.