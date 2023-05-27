ADVERTISEMENT

ASHA workers want jobs to be made permanent

May 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) who are serving on a par with other health workers for the last 13 years wanted their jobs to be made permanent and also a hike in salary . 

Members of the Tamil Nadu ASHA Workers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, organised a conference here in which AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy and district secretaries spoke. Its State committee members P. Vasanthakumari, S. Menakha and R. Pachaimuthu spoke about the demonstration planned in Chennai on June 23. Various resolutions were passed in the conference. 

A resolution said they were involved in universal immunisation, solving issues related to adolescent girls, providing escort services for reproductive and child health and on a par with other medical professionals. “But were provided a meagre salary which is insufficient,” the resolution said and wanted a consolidated monthly salary of ₹ 24,000. A resolution said that Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had announced that ASHA workers who had completed Plus Two would be appointed as Village Health Nurse (VHN). The government should immediately appoint the eligible workers as VHN, the resolution said. 

Other resolutions demanded identity cards and uniform for the workers, providing certificates for workers who completed training, free bus pass to travel in government buses, and providing special incentives to them as they have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

