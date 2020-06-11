ASHA workers in hill areas seek better pay

ERODE

11 June 2020 18:12 IST

Though the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) work tirelessly in reaching out to people in remote hamlets in hilly areas that lack healthcare facility, they are not paid salaries, but an incentive of ₹ 1,700 a month which they feel is meagre for the services they provide.

Under the National Health Mission, 80-odd trained female community health activists were appointed in 2010 in the hills of Bargur, Kadambur, Hasanur and Talavadi for universal immunisation, escort services for reproductive and child health, attending adolescent girls issues, and being the first person to attend health related demands of people in the hills.

Though they work on a par with other medical professionals, only performance-based incentive is provided to them every month.

Advertising

Advertising

“Reaching out to hamlets like Kambanur, Dholli and Sholaganai that are located inside deep forest and have no motorable road is always challenging,” said an ASHA worker at Bargur. She said they worked on all days educating people on health, sanitation and hygienic practices, counselling women on childbirth preparedness, preventing infections and taking care of newborns. “But, we get ₹ 1,700 as incentive every month,” she said.

They have to arrange their own mode of transportation in reaching the hamlets while a few times they had to escape from wild animals while traversing forest.

Another worker said that they were paid incentives regularly only in the current year and they were unable to run their family with the money. “Health workers under the State government are paid ₹ 20,000 a month for the same work that we do. Hence, we need a monthly salary of ₹ 15,000,” she said.

M. Valliammal, member of Tamil Nadu ASHA Workers Association, affiliated to AITUC, said they were serving for 10 years just with incentives and wanted a monthly salary of ₹ 15,000 for them.

“We have requested for salary and job regularisation with the State government,” she added.