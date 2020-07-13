ASHA workers demand fixed pay

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), who are frontline workers, petitioned Chief Minister on Monday demanding permanent pay.
Members of the Tamil Nadu ASHA Workers’ Association gathered at the district Collectorate urging the State government to ensure job permanency who are in the job for over 10 years and provide monthly salary of ₹15,000. They lamented that many among them have not received the incentive of ₹2,000-₹ 3,000.
K. Gomathi, district president of the organisation, said: “ASHA workers are in the frontline of COVID-19 prevention activities. They were involved in door-to-door survey and a worker is responsible for over 500 houses.”
Shanthi, district convener, said the State government amid the COVID-19 pandemic has appointed health workers with pay of ₹20,000 to do jobs similar to that of ASHA workers.
