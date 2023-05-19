ADVERTISEMENT

As wild elephant Karuppan in Erode district continues to remain elusive, two kumkis brought in for its capture, return

May 19, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A kumki loaded onto a truck in the Anthiyur Forest Range in Erode district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the Forest Department unable to trace wild elephant Karuppan who was last sighted on May 7 in the Anthiyur Forest Range, two kumkis, brought in for the operation to capture the tusker, have returned to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). 

The elephant, who has been raiding crops in the region since December last year, was captured in Erode’s Talavadi Hills on April 17 and was translocated and released into the Thattakarai forest range in Erode Division. The tusker however, walked in search of food for over 50 km and walked out of the Anthiyur forest range. On May 4, the elephant reached Perumugai village where it trampled to death P. Sitheeswaran, of the same village

The Department decided to capture the animal and translocate it, and two kumkis, Bomman and Srinivasan, arrived in Athani on May 5. The elephant however, entered the forests and could not be tracked. Search efforts by veterinarians in the Kadambur and Thattakarai forest ranges and staff in other ranges in Erode Division and in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), went in vain. Since the elephant had moved into the interior forest areas, the Department decided to stop the operation. While the staff returned to their respective ranges, the two kumki were transported back to MTR. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told  The Hindu that by sensing the presence of kumkis and veterinarians, the elephant had possibly moved into interior forest areas, either in the district or into the forest areas of Karnataka. “We have a strong tracking and networking team involved in patrolling forest areas, and they are continuing to look for the elephant,” he said. 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US