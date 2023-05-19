As wild elephant Karuppan in Erode district continues to remain elusive, two kumkis brought in for its capture, return

May 19, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

With the Forest Department unable to trace wild elephant Karuppan who was last sighted on May 7 in the Anthiyur Forest Range, two kumkis, brought in for the operation to capture the tusker, have returned to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The elephant, who has been raiding crops in the region since December last year, was captured in Erode’s Talavadi Hills on April 17 and was translocated and released into the Thattakarai forest range in Erode Division. The tusker however, walked in search of food for over 50 km and walked out of the Anthiyur forest range. On May 4, the elephant reached Perumugai village where it trampled to death P. Sitheeswaran, of the same village.

The Department decided to capture the animal and translocate it, and two kumkis, Bomman and Srinivasan, arrived in Athani on May 5. The elephant however, entered the forests and could not be tracked. Search efforts by veterinarians in the Kadambur and Thattakarai forest ranges and staff in other ranges in Erode Division and in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), went in vain. Since the elephant had moved into the interior forest areas, the Department decided to stop the operation. While the staff returned to their respective ranges, the two kumki were transported back to MTR.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu that by sensing the presence of kumkis and veterinarians, the elephant had possibly moved into interior forest areas, either in the district or into the forest areas of Karnataka. “We have a strong tracking and networking team involved in patrolling forest areas, and they are continuing to look for the elephant,” he said.