As water level in Siruvani Dam dips, Pilloor and Aliyar likely to meet Coimbatore city’s need

February 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

R. Aishwaryaa
The Siruvani Dam can supply water till the third week of March, according to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board  official.

With the water level in the Siruvani Dam dwindling below 19 feet, on Monday, the civic body plans to avail of water from Pilloor and Aliyar to meet supply.

According to sources., the total drinking water requirement for the city is 265 million litres a day (MLD) — maximum of 101.40 MLD of this is drawn from Siruvani.

A Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) official said the dam has a 50-feet capacity and the level is now nearly 19 feet.

“Usually about 98 MLD is sourced, but at present, the civic body is getting only around 53 MLD,” the senior TWAD official said.

“The dam can supply water till the third week of March. The Corporation will avail around 26 MLD additionally from the Pilloor dam to ensure supply. This is additional and the benefiting areas under Pilloor-I will stay unaffected,” he added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said: “Water will be drawn from Aliyar and Pilloor for meeting needs. We have asked people to use water judiciously.”

“Further, work for Pilloor Phase III is under way. The land acquisition process has been completed and the project will be done before May. The corporation is buckling up for summer,” he added.

