As summer season arrives, Forest Dept. on toes to control wildfires

The Forest Department has stepped into the most challenging season of the year with the summer triggering incidents of forest fire and crop damages by wild animals that stray out from forest in search of water and fodder.

With the Department staff forced to engage in fire prevention activities, there is a shortage of manpower to prevent straying of wild animals from the forests, especially wild elephants.

Forest fringes of Madukkarai forest range witnessed minor fire for at least three consecutive days. Similarly, fire spread to forest fringes in Marudhamalai foothills on Sunday and Thoovaipathi-Panapalli areas of Anaikatti on Monday.

According to senior officials of the Department, more than 130 Anti-poching Watchers (APWs) and nine-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) are actively involved in the front in preventing forest fire in the Coimbatore Forest Division. They are supported by forest watchers, forest guards, foresters and forest range officers.

Along with incidents of forest fire, straying of wild animals especially elephants have started in several forest ranges. This was primarily due to shortage of fodder and water in forests.

In Thadagam valley, from where two wild elephants Vinayagan and Chinna Thambi were recently captured and translocated, is again witnessing regular crop raids by wild elephants.

Farmers from Thadagam said that another giant tusker whom people have named Komban is straying into agricultural fields on a regular basis.

Though elephant expert Ajay Desai, consultant to WWF-India, had recommended the Department to continue negative conditioning measures to prevent straying of other elephants, kumkis were withdrawn from the field.

The two kumkis of the Coimbatore Forest Division John and Cheran are at Chadivayal elephant camp where they are currently undergoing the 48-day-long rejuvenation camp. Similarly, 25 elephants of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve are also part of the annual camp at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp. “These elephants will not be shifted from the camp unless there is a demanding situation”, an official said.

Meanwhile, P. Kandasamy of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (Non-political) said that District Collector K. Rajamani has assured to hold a tripartite meeting before March, 15 which is expected to become a platform to discuss issues such as human-animal conflict and damages to crops and lives. “This has been a long-time demand of the farmers and the new Collector has assured to hold the meeting. We hope that the meeting will address our grievances and bring scientific remedies to control human-animal conflict,” he said.