As summer returns, saving Vellalore dump yard from fire a task for Coimbatore Corporation

March 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

With the daytime temperature soaring and a minor fire already reported this year, the Corporation has the challenging task of preventing further fire in the Vellalore dump.

It took 12 days to douse the fire that broke out in a dumping ground of the Kochi Municipal Corporation at Brahmapuram, leaving residents breathing contaminated air.

According to an engineer in the civic body, the overall area of the Vellalore dump yard, including the composting and biomining sections, is 654 acres and the total waste dumped there was spread over nearly 45 acres.

“The bio-degradable garbage, while decomposing, releases methane, a highly flammable biogas. Since the waste is under pressure inside plastic bags under huge heaps, they flare up. With more heat in summer, decomposition expedites, thus increasing recurrence may be higher. There may be wires, lithium batteries, plastic, paper, cardboard, food waste and many more flammable items mixed, which amplify the fire”, said K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

“On an average, about 1,200 tonne waste is unloaded here — not all are segregated, though. The most collected across the city is dry and household waste. During the festive season, there is more firecracker remains, which are piled away from the rest”, said the driver of a garbage truck of the civic body.

Mr. Mohan indicated that the waste collected must be split into wet, dry, household, hazardous and sanitary wastes. E-waste also must be kept separately. “But only 100 tonnes in 850 tonnes are segregated”, he alleged.

“A minor fire broke out in the dump yard on February 24 which was doused within 15 minutes. But, it takes four to five hours to control the toxic smoke, composed of sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide, released from even small flames,” he added.

“This smoke chokes the locals and workers, causing suffocation, respiratory and lung issues. We have made several representations to accelerate biomining and ameliorate waste segregation, yet the process remains slow,” Marumalarachi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Eswaran added.

According to the Corporation engineer, gangways have been created in the dumping ground so the fire does not spread across heaps. The maximum height of the piles is maintained up to three to four metres to lower the force on the waste below.

“Fires cannot be completely prevented in a dump yard, but all means to control them have been taken by the Corporation”, the engineer said.

Commissioner M. Prathap said, “Methods to control smoke can be looked upon. Fire accidents are under control at the dump yard presently. Prompt measures will be taken in case of major incidents.”

District Fire Officer P. Annadurai said that the Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Corporation, has been taking preventive measures to prevent fire in the dump yard.

“A fire tender is stationed on standby close to the dump yard in addition to a water tanker and an excavator by the Corporation. Our staff are stationed at the dump round the clock and they conduct patrols through the dumping site as a precautionary measure,” he said.

If a fire is reported, fire tenders from nearby stations at Peelamedu, Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South and Kinathukadavu will be deployed to the dump yard first, he added.

Waste Management

An official source said that waste segregation was the only solution to control fire, especially in April and May.

“At least a tonne of waste collected from each ward must be separated before brought to the yard, but totally, only one or two wards at the zonal level of the Corporation do this diligently. The civic body runs 19 of the 34 micro composting centres, constructed under the Smart City Mission currently, but only 500 tonnes of the total waste amassed every day are processed in these”, said the official, adding that the biomining unit currently processes only 9.4 lakh cubic metres of the total 15 cubic metres of waste.

Corporation’s Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila recently said a bio-mining unit worth ₹53 crore, a bio-methanation plant worth ₹37 crore to process 200 tonnes a day, a 100-tonne incineration plan, 100 battery-operated ones and 100 garbage tippers would be procured soon. This would improve segregation and hasten the biomining of legacy waste in Vellalore, she added.

(with inputs from Wilson Thomas)