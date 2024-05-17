ADVERTISEMENT

As rain lashes Krishnagiri, disaster management meeting convened

Published - May 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

With heavy rain forecast for the district, Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a disaster management meeting with the line departments at the Collectorate on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials were instructed to desilt sewage channels on the State highways and national highways to prevent water logging; identify old structures and buildings and vet their stability; and local body administrations were asked to carry out desilting works in their jurisdictions to prevent stormwater stagnation.

Officials were also instructed to identity appropriate venues for flood relief and housing of evacuated persons and ensure such buildings have drinking water, electricity and basic amenities and make arrangements for food and medical camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also instructed public health officials to ensure adequate stock of medicines in taluk hospitals and primary health centres; Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation officials were directed to identify low-lying power lines and damaged electricity posts and remove them immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The canals in dams and water bodies must be immediately cleared of blockages and desilting carried out to ensure free flow of storm water, officials told. Officials were also instructed to inspect schools for their structural safety to enable evacuation of public from low-lying areas to schools as relief centres. The Collector also instructed tahsildars to collate details about earthmoving equipment owners to remove trees felled by heavy storm.

Public may reach the administration on 04343-234444 or on toll free number 1077; reach for police help on 9498181214; fire department on 101.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US