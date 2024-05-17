GIFT a SubscriptionGift
As rain lashes Krishnagiri, disaster management meeting convened

Published - May 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

With heavy rain forecast for the district, Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a disaster management meeting with the line departments at the Collectorate on Friday.

Officials were instructed to desilt sewage channels on the State highways and national highways to prevent water logging; identify old structures and buildings and vet their stability; and local body administrations were asked to carry out desilting works in their jurisdictions to prevent stormwater stagnation.

Officials were also instructed to identity appropriate venues for flood relief and housing of evacuated persons and ensure such buildings have drinking water, electricity and basic amenities and make arrangements for food and medical camps.

The Collector also instructed public health officials to ensure adequate stock of medicines in taluk hospitals and primary health centres; Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation officials were directed to identify low-lying power lines and damaged electricity posts and remove them immediately.

The canals in dams and water bodies must be immediately cleared of blockages and desilting carried out to ensure free flow of storm water, officials told. Officials were also instructed to inspect schools for their structural safety to enable evacuation of public from low-lying areas to schools as relief centres. The Collector also instructed tahsildars to collate details about earthmoving equipment owners to remove trees felled by heavy storm.

Public may reach the administration on 04343-234444 or on toll free number 1077; reach for police help on 9498181214; fire department on 101.

