As night curfew begins, police told to enforce it with composure

Police personnel checking motorists in the city on Tuesday night after the curfew began.

COIMBATORE

21 April 2021 00:24 IST

The Coimbatore City and District (Rural) Police together deployed around 900 personnel for special checks and patrols to enforce the night curfew that came into effect at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The police force across Coimbatore city and rural was asked to maintain composure while dealing with people, including motorists, during the curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

In Coimbatore city, around 400 police personnel were deployed, and City Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham instructed them to enforce the curfew in a polite manner. Personnel on curfew duty were also advised to use body-worn cameras depending on the availability.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) G. Stalin said vehicle checks were done at 11 permanent check-posts and 22 temporary check-posts. Fifteen vehicle patrols and 44 two-wheeler patrols were also deployed.

Advertising

Advertising

Gandhipuram town, mofussil and SETC bus stands, New Bus Stand on Mettupalayam Road and the bus stands at Ukkadam and Singanallur wore a deserted look at 10 p.m. A few persons who claimed they did not know of the night curfew got stranded at the bus stands. The city police arranged autorickshaws at Coimbatore and Podanur railway stations for passengers who got stranded after arriving on different trains during the curfew hours.

While hotels and shops remained closed, several bakeries were found open after 10 p.m. in the city. The police downed their shutters. Private vehicles continued to ply on Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Sathyamangalam Road, Pollachi Road, Palakkad Road and Thadagam Road after 10 p.m. before the police tightened vehicle checks at check-posts along the city-rural border.

In Coimbatore rural limits, around 500 police personnel were deployed. A senior official said two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrols were carried out to check movement of people and vehicles.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, the city police set up 26 additional check points in the city limits to monitor vehicle movement. Police sources said 10 patrol vehicles, each with a Sub-Inspector and four police constables, along with 25 two-wheeler police vehicles were on the rounds.

The 10 existing vehicle check-posts in the city, including those on Palladam Road, Tiruppur-Avinashi Road, Dharapuram Road and Perumanallur Road, were strengthened with additional personnel, the sources said.

Even before the night curfew came into force, the vehicle movement in many parts of Tiruppur thinned out and shops and other establishments downed shutters in advance.