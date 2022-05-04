As Kathiri Veyil begins, fruits and juice sales go up in Erode

As temperature soars, children beat the heat by taking bath at Kadirampatti check dam in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

May 04, 2022 18:37 IST

With mercury levels crossing 44 degrees Celsius and the start of Kathiri Veyil on Wednesday, people started to depend more on summer fruits and juices and tourist spots to keep themselves cool and hydrated.

Temperatures continue to be recorded at 44 degrees Celsius during the day time in the district while many places also received rain during night hours in the last four days. Though temporary roadside shops selling watermelon, mosambi (sweet lime), mulampalam (muskmelon), noongu (palmyra fruit), sugarcane juice, tender coconut, cucumbers, kambam koozh (pearl millet porridge) and other juices were doing brisk business in the last one month, the demand have increased tremendously in the last two weeks due to intense heat.

Karthick, who sells watermelon at Kollampalayam, said that intake of summer fruits that are available at affordable cost is the only way to tackle the scorching heat. Since summer vacations are yet to be announced for school students due to examinations, they cannot travel and hence depend on fruits, he said.

Also, with the start of Kathiri Veyil, during which mercury level is expected to increase upto 3 degree Celsius, will further push people to stay hydrated for which juices and fruits is the only option. Many juice sellers said that their business was totally affected in the last two years due to COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions in functioning of shops. “We expect brisk business to continue till the end of June”, said Karpagam, who sells tender coconut on Gandhiji Road.

Since erection of shutters at Kodiveri anicut is in progress, water release in River Bhavani is expected on May 6 after which the anicut will be opened for public.

