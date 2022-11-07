As Kanthayar bridge remains submerged, Sirumugai town panchayat brings boat to Lingapuram

T The Sirumugai town panchayat on Monday brought a boat to Lingapuram as the bridge across Kanthayar remains submerged for several months due to increased water level in the Bhavanisagar reservoir. The local body authorities informed the public that the boat service would commence on Wednesday. Residents of four tribal hamlets - Kanthavayal, Alurvayal, Mokkaimedu and Uliyur- have been depending on coracles from July end as the bridge in the water storage area of the reservoir remained flooded. Sirumugai town panchayat hired the boat belonging to Kottur town panchayat and brought it to Lingapuram on a truck on Monday. The residents of the four hamlets were forced to use coracles to cross the flooded area as the alternative route to their hamlets is a lengthy mud road through the forest. The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir stood at 104 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Though the dam is situated in Erode district, large portions of its water storage areas are located in Sirumugai in Coimbatore district. Meanwhile, a man aged around 60 was found drowned in the flooded area on Monday. Sources from Sirumugai said that people had seen the man walking through the road towards the flooded bridge on Sunday. The Sirumugai police said that they were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Residents from the four hamlets, where around 300 families live, had made multiple representations in the past for an alternate bridge across Kanthayar. During his visit to Coimbatore in August, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a bridge across Kanthayar. The new bridge is expected to be an elevated one to avoid the flooding. Though tenders were issued for the works three times, no construction firm has come up to take up the work, said sources in the town panchayat.